Cyclone Sitrang is likely to make landfall on the Bangladesh coast around early morning on October 25, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

A bulletin said a depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday morning. The weather formation is then likely to cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip.

The India Meteorological Department issued a rainfall warning for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, West Bengal and the northeastern states. The prevailing depression strengthened into a deep depression on Sunday with wind speed increasing from 50-60 kilometres per hour to 70 kmph.

The deep depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal about 640km northwest of Port Blair. To intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal. To cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around 25th October early morning. pic.twitter.com/aZzfcNMCQV — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 23, 2022

The weather agency has warned that coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal may receive heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

Sanjib Banerjee, Deputy Director of India Meteorological Department, Kolkata, said that North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas will be the districts worst hit by the cyclone.

An unidentified Kolkata Municipal Corporation official told PTI that the authorities are keeping all pumping stations active and making arrangements for shifting residents from dilapidated buildings to local schools or community halls.

The India Meteorological Department has also issued a heavy to extremely heavy rainfall warning for South Assam, East Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura on Monday.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the same region on October 25 and isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, northeast Assam and Nagaland on October 26,” said the meteorological department.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into central Bay of Bengal on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.