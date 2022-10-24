A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Rishi Sunak to be next prime minister of United Kingdom: He was announced as the leader of the Conservative Party after his rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the race.
  2. VCs of nine Kerala universities to continue in office till governor’s final order, says High Court: The vice chancellors had filed a petition after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan directed them on Sunday to resign, citing a Supreme Court order.
  3. Salman Rushdie has lost sight in one eye and use of one hand, says agent: The author was stabbed in the neck and abdomen at an event in New York on August 12.
  4. Pune court asks women lawyers to refrain from arranging hair during proceedings: A picture of the notice was shared on Twitter by senior advocate Indira Jaising. The notice was signed by the registrar of the Pune District Court.
  5. Coastal districts of West Bengal, Odisha could witness heavy rain due to Cyclone Sitrang: The wind speed is likely to be 90-100 kilometres per hour on Monday. Mizoram and Tripura will witness strong winds and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Monday.
  6. Karnataka governor clears Ordinance to increase reservation for SCs and STs: The state has increased reservations for Scheduled Caste from 15% to 17% and Scheduled Tribes from 3% to 7%.
  7. Delhi no longer world’s most polluted city, claims Arvind Kejriwal: However, the city recorded an air quality index in the “very poor” category on Monday evening, according to data from the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
  8. Questions of faith have no bearing on freedom to choose spouse, says Delhi High Court: The court was hearing bail pleas of three women who urged other members of their family to attack a man over a marriage that they did not approve of.
  9. Two minors among seven arrested for allegedly raping a software engineer in Jharkhand: The police said that accused persons have confessed to the crime.
  10. Members of LGBTQIA+ community detained and sexually abused in Qatar, says Human Rights Watch: The country which will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November, has come under intense criticism for human rights violations and abusive labour conditions.