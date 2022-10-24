The big news: Rishi Sunak to be next UK prime minister, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kerala HC put hold on resignation order to nine university VCs, and Salman Rushdie’s agent said the author has lost sight in one eye.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Rishi Sunak to be next prime minister of United Kingdom: He was announced as the leader of the Conservative Party after his rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the race.
- VCs of nine Kerala universities to continue in office till governor’s final order, says High Court: The vice chancellors had filed a petition after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan directed them on Sunday to resign, citing a Supreme Court order.
- Salman Rushdie has lost sight in one eye and use of one hand, says agent: The author was stabbed in the neck and abdomen at an event in New York on August 12.
- Pune court asks women lawyers to refrain from arranging hair during proceedings: A picture of the notice was shared on Twitter by senior advocate Indira Jaising. The notice was signed by the registrar of the Pune District Court.
- Coastal districts of West Bengal, Odisha could witness heavy rain due to Cyclone Sitrang: The wind speed is likely to be 90-100 kilometres per hour on Monday. Mizoram and Tripura will witness strong winds and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Monday.
- Karnataka governor clears Ordinance to increase reservation for SCs and STs: The state has increased reservations for Scheduled Caste from 15% to 17% and Scheduled Tribes from 3% to 7%.
- Delhi no longer world’s most polluted city, claims Arvind Kejriwal: However, the city recorded an air quality index in the “very poor” category on Monday evening, according to data from the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
- Questions of faith have no bearing on freedom to choose spouse, says Delhi High Court: The court was hearing bail pleas of three women who urged other members of their family to attack a man over a marriage that they did not approve of.
- Two minors among seven arrested for allegedly raping a software engineer in Jharkhand: The police said that accused persons have confessed to the crime.
- Members of LGBTQIA+ community detained and sexually abused in Qatar, says Human Rights Watch: The country which will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November, has come under intense criticism for human rights violations and abusive labour conditions.