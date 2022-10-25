A Hindu activist was on Monday night attacked with stones and boulders by three bike-borne assailants in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, NDTV reported.

Superintendent of Police GK Mithun Kumar said that the activist, 25-year-old Prakash, was returning home when he was stopped by the three accused persons. They shouted slogans against the Hindu community and threw stones at him, he added.

“He suffered head injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital,” Kumar said. “Doctors treating Prakash conveyed that he is out of danger and has received minor injuries. Three teams have been formed to catch the accused.”

The activist is being treated at the McGann Hospital in Shivamogga city, The Hindu reported.

Witnesses reportedly told the police that a few minutes before the attack, nine persons on three bikes were seen shouting slogans against the Hindu community.

The superintendent of police said that authorities are investigating whether there is any connection between the attack on Prakash and the killing of a member of the Hindutva group Bajrang Dal in February.

The Bajrang Dal activist, Harsha, was allegedly stabbed to death in Shivamogga’s Bharathi Colony on February 20.

On Tuesday, the district administration stepped up security in Bhramarappa Layout, Seegehatti and other nearby areas.

A case has been filed at the Doddapete police station, and the authorities are searching for the accused persons.