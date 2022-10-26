Former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday formally took charge as the Congress president.

He was handed over the certificate of election at an event at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.

The 80-year-old leader from Karnataka won the Congress presidential election against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on October 19. Kharge received 7,897 of the 9,385 votes polled, while Tharoor got 1,072 votes.

Kharge said that taking over the Congress chief’s post was an emotional moment for him, according to PTI. “I want to thank Congress people for making a worker’s son, an ordinary worker, the president of party,” he said.

He added that the country is going through a difficult time and that efforts are being made to “change the democracy established by the Congress”.

Kharge’s predecessor Sonia Gandhi said that she was confident that the new party chief would inspire and strengthen the organisation.

She described Kharge as an experienced leader who is connected to the grassroots. “He started out as an ordinary worker, and has reached these heights through his hard work and dedication,” she said.

Gandhi said that the Congress chief’s post was a big responsibility for her, and she attempted to discharge her work to the best of her ability. “Today, I will be free from this responsibility, and so, I naturally feel a sense of relief,” she added.

The former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha is the first non-Gandhi president of the party in over two decades.

Kharge is also the third Dalit leader to become the Congress president in the party’s 138-year-old history. In 1962, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjivayya was the first Dalit to become Congress president. Following the split of the Congress in 1969, Jagjivan Ram became president of the faction of Congress headed by Indira Gandhi.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kharge visited the memorials of former Congress leaders Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Jagjivan Ram to pay tributes to them.

After winning the election for the Congress chief’s post on October 19, Kharge had said that the party will unitedly fight against the “fascist forces” attacking the country’s institutions under the garb of communalism.

“We have to fight against these destructive forces,” Kharge said, referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party. “We will have to fight from the streets to Parliament and booth-level workers will have struggle more.”

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday that efforts were taken till the last minute to make Rahul Gandhi the president of the party as he is the only one who can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, according to ANI.

Gandhi had refused to contest the election, saying that he wanted a leader from outside the family to take over the post.

Gehlot, however, congratulated Kharge and promised to work to strengthen the party.