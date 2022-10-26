Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered a complaint against a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, who was found lying unconscious and bleeding behind a government guest house in Kannauj on October 23, reported NDTV.

Several videos of the girl, bleeding and pleading for help from onlookers, were widely shared on social media platforms on Tuesday. In one of the videos, a police official was seen carrying the girl to provide her with medical assistance, reported The Indian Express.



The girl had head injuries caused due to a blunt object and is receiving medical treatment. The minor’s family has alleged that she was raped.

“The family informed the police that the girl had gone missing after she stepped out to go to the market and didn’t return,” Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh told The Print. “She was found injured Sunday evening. The family said they suspect that someone had tried to sexually assault her and the accused left her injured after she resisted.”

The suspect has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping), 307 (attempt to murder) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), reported The Print.

Another disturbing video of the incident shows the girl, covered in blood and lying abandoned on ground, crying for help but the men stood and made videos. pic.twitter.com/EgkchH7owY — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 25, 2022

The minor was seen with the suspect in a CCTV footage analysed by the police, reported The Indian Express. The young man has been identified and the police are looking for him.