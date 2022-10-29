An IndiGo aircraft was grounded at the Delhi airport on Friday after its engine caught fire on a runway, The Indian Express reported.

The flight was heading from Delhi to Bengaluru with 177 passengers and seven crew members, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Tanu Sharma said.

“Today, at 22.08 hours, Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Control Room received a call from CISF Control Room regarding a fire problem in the engine of flight number 6E2131 going from Delhi to Bengaluru,” she said. “...The plane had just started on the runway for take off. It was stopped and all the passengers were safely taken out.”

A video shared by the newspaper showed flames on the outer part of the aircraft as it was started moving on the runway.

The pilot of a SpiceJet plane that was behind the IndiGo aircraft alerted the Air Traffic Controller about the fire, PTI quoted unidentified sources as saying.

IndiGo said later that all passengers and crew members were safe, ANI reported. “An aircraft operating flight 6E-2131 experienced an engine stall during take-off roll,” it said. “All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft.”

The flight was initially scheduled to depart at 9.30 pm. An alternate flight took off for Bengaluru at 12.16 am.

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation said that officials at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation have been directed to look into the incident and give a report soon.