At least 60 persons died and several others were injured after after a cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi city on Sunday evening, ANI reported, citing state minister Brijesh Merja.

Rajkot MP Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya told reporters that most of the bodies recovered were of children, women and elderly citizens, ANI reported.

There were about 500 people on the bridge on the Machchu river when it collapsed around 6.15 pm and many are still feared to be trapped in the water, according to NDTV.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed for the rescue operations, Atul Karwal, the director general of the disaster management agency told ANI.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that teams of doctors and the fire brigade, and the local police and district officials have reached the spot. Sanghavi said that he will also reach Morbi soon.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for families of the victims and Rs 50,000 for those injured, ANI reported.

“I am leaving for Morbi and cancelling all my upcoming events today,” he wrote in a tweet. “I will monitor the situation directly and ensure necessary coordination after reaching the site.”