The toll in the Gujarat bridge collapse has risen to 132, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Monday morning, reported ANI.

Earlier on Monday, the Gujarat Information Department said that 177 persons have been rescued and 19 were undergoing treatment.

“Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and fire brigade are conducting search operations,” said the department added.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s Office said that an isolation ward has also been set up for treating the injured, reported NDTV.

There were about 500 people on the bridge on the Machchu river when it collapsed around 6.15 pm on Sunday. Patel expressed grief and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for families of the victims and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Visuals showed survivors swimming to safety or clinging to the bridge awaiting rescue.

The old bridge had been shut for seven months for renovation and was reopened on October 26, the Gujarati New Year. The renovator of the bridge had not taken a fitness certificate from the authorities before reopening it, local municipal body’s chief Sandipsinh Zala told NDTV.

“Renovation happened last week,” Gujarat minister Brijesh Merja told the news channel. “We are also shocked. We are looking into the matter. The government takes responsibility for this tragedy.”

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi has said that a five-member committee will investigate the collapse.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was saddened by the incident, adding that he has spoken to Sanghavi about the incident.

“Local administration is engaged in relief work with full readiness, NDRF is also reaching the spot soon,” he tweeted. “The administration has been directed to provide immediate treatment to the injured.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his sadness on the accident.

Patel has cancelled his events and has gone to Morbi to oversee the relief work.