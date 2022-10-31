A Lucknow sessions court on Monday denied bail to journalist Siddique Kappan in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate, Bar and Bench reported.

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the Kerala-based journalist on October 5, 2020, along with three other men while they were travelling to Hathras where a Dalit woman was gangraped and killed by four upper-caste Thakur men on September 14, 2020.

The police first accused Kappan of intending to start a caste-based riot and create communal disharmony. Subsequently, sedition charges and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were added. Four months later, the Enforcement Directorate, which investigates financial crimes, filed the case against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

On September 9, the Supreme Court granted bail to Kappan in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act case.

However, he remains incarcerated because of the money laundering case.