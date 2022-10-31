The Delhi Police on Monday carried out searches at the homes of The Wire editors Siddharth Varadarajan, MK Venu and Jahnavi Sen, people familiar to the developments told Scroll.in.

The raids took place two days after a first information report was registered against them on charges of cheating, forgery, defamation and criminal conspiracy on the basis of a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party social media chief Amit Malviya.

“The police came around 4.40 pm and left at 6 pm,” Venu told Scroll.in. “They said they have come here on behalf of Delhi Police Crime Branch for the FIR filed by Amit Malviya. They have taken my iPhone and iPad for cloning.”

The searches at the homes of Varadarajan and Sen took place around the same time, they told Scroll.in.

“We are fully cooperating with them,” Varadarajan said. “We have given them the devices and passwords they asked for. They have taken four devices – one MacBook, two iPhones and one iPad.”

Venu also said that a lawyer representing the editors has gone to the Crime Branch office of Delhi Police to ensure that only materials related to the case are cloned from the seized devices.

Malviya’s complaint relates to a series of articles about social media company Meta that The Wire retracted on October 23.

The Wire had claimed that Malviya, who heads the social media cell of the saffron party, had special privileges through an Instagram programme called X-Check that ensured that any posts he reports are removed from the platform immediately, with “no questions asked”.

Meta is the parent firm of Instagram.

Besides Varadarajan, Venu and Sen, the FIR had named another editor of The Wire, Sidharth Bhatia.

On its part, The Wire has claimed that it had been deceived by a member of its investigative team. On October 29, the digital publication filed a complaint against researcher Devesh Kumar, who had worked on the Meta articles, claiming that he “fabricated and supplied documents, emails and other material such as videos with a view to damaging The Wire and its reputation.”

‘The Wire’ vs Meta controversy

The controversy started after on October 6, The Wire said that Instagram had deleted a satirical post showing a man worshipping a statue of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath for violating the platform’s guidelines on “nudity and sexual content” even though the image did not depict any nudity.

The publication followed this up with a report on October 10 claiming that the post was taken down after a complaint by Malviya, the head of the BJP’s social media cell. The Wire report claimed that Malviya has special privileges through an Instagram programme called X-Check that ensures that any posts he reports are removed from the platform immediately, with “no questions asked”, even if they do not violate Meta’s rules.

On October 11, Andy Stone, Meta’s communications director, said that The Wire’s report was based on false information. He said that X-Check system had “nothing to do with the ability to report posts”.

He also said that “posts in question were surfaced for review by automated systems, not humans” and that an internal report of Instagram cited by The Wire’s source “appears to be fabricated”.

Defending its report, The Wire published another article on October 11, with an image of an email allegedly sent by Stone on October 11 in which he rebuked some of his colleagues, asking them how the internal Instagram report “got leaked” and seeking more information on the matter.

The report also claimed that Stone had asked his colleagues to put Varadarajan and Sen on a “watchlist”.

Meta’s Chief Information Security Officer Guy Rosen claimed that the email, too, was fake.

After this, The Wire on October 15 said it had verified Stone’s email and produced more technical evidence to support its claims. But this was met with scepticism from technical experts.

The news website had also published an explanation of the technical process that it had followed while writing the articles, which cited redacted emails from two cybersecurity experts. However, both the experts later denied having been part of the process.