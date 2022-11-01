The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party after visuals emerged showing that the Morbi civil hospital in Gujarat was being renovated just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Those injured in the Morbi bridge collapse have been admitted to the hospital. Modi is scheduled to meet the victims on Tuesday.

Sharing visuals of the renovation, the Aam Aadmi Party said that 141 persons have died in the accident and several are missing, and while no action has been taken against the culprits, “BJP workers are concerned about the photoshoot and whitewashing”.

The Congress called the renovations shameful, saying that while so many have died in the accident, the BJP was busy with event management.

त्रासदी का इवेंट



कल PM मोदी मोरबी के सिविल अस्पताल जाएंगे। उससे पहले वहां रंगाई-पुताई का काम चल रहा है। चमचमाती टाइल्स लगाई जा रही हैं।



PM मोदी की तस्वीर में कोई कमी न रहे, इसका सारा प्रबंध हो रहा है।



इन्हें शर्म नहीं आती! इतने लोग मर गए और ये इवेंटबाजी में लगे हैं। pic.twitter.com/MHYAUsfaoC — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2022

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Hemang Raval said that instead of painting and re-decorating, the ruling party should ensure that the patients get proper treatment, reported India Today.

“The BJP is only known for its event management,” Raval said. “There are two types of disasters but the BJP in Gujarat is the third type of disaster.”

Some of the workers renovating the hospital told India Today that they were brought from Rajkot to clean it. The entire hospital was full of cleaning staff and new water coolers and hospital beds were also being installed, according to the news channel.

