Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed in a letter to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena that he paid Rs 50 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party in order to secure an important party position, India Today reported.

Chandrashekhar was arrested by the Delhi Police on August 7 for allegedly extorting around Rs 215 crore from Shivinder Singh, a former promoter of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy, and his wife Aditi Singh. He had allegedly impersonated the Union home secretary, law secretary and an officer in the prime minister’s office while speaking to them.

In the letter written on October 7, Chandrashekhar said that he paid Rs 10 crore to AAP leader Satyendar Jain as protection money in jail, reported the Hindustan Times. He also claimed that he paid Rs 50 crore to the party, as he was promised an important post in southern India and a Rajya Sabha seat.

Chandrashekhar also claimed that Jain visited him multiple times in jail and asked him if he disclosed to the police his contributions to the AAP. He claimed that the Delhi minister’s secretary asked him to pay Rs 2 crore as protection money and to get basic facilities in prison.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday said that the alleged letter showed that the AAP had “carried out extortion from an extortionist”. He said that Chandrashekhar currently faces about fifteen cases of alleged fraud and forgery.

“Just imagine...a party which came with the promise of changing the scenario of Indian politics takes Rs 50 crore just because it has promised someone that they will launch them,” Patra said at a press conference

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Chandrashekhar’s letter was a political tactic deployed by the BJP to divert attention from Gujarat’s Morbi bridge collapse.

“In Gujarat, the BJP is in such bad shape that they need the support of the country’s biggest conman,” Kejriwal said. “...I heard that once he cheated somebody by posing as a CBI officer, as a law secretary, as a PMO [Prime Minister’s Office] officer… How can you believe him?”

Kejriwal added that the BJP was desperate to divert attention from the Morbi tragedy ahead of the Gujarat elections.