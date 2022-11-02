A look at the top headlines of the day:

Morbi bridge cable rusted, tragedy could have been avoided if it was repaired, police tell court: The contractors who carried out repair work were not qualified engineers, the authorities said. Officials said 141 persons died and 170 were rescued, many of whom have been admitted to hospitals with injuries. Elon Musk says Twitter will charge $8 a month for blue tick: The blue tick feature, which is presently free, is reserved for those accounts that are prone to be impersonated such as of celebrities, politicians and journalists. Delhi Police raids on ‘The Wire’ editors are excessive, say journalist associations: The organisations said that the hasty action based on a BJP leader’s complaint smacked of vendetta. Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in illegal land mining case: In July, the central agency had arrested Soren’s close aide Pankaj Mishra. He was arrested after the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at 19 locations. Child rights body asks Delhi government to close schools till air quality improves: On Tuesday, the city had recorded its worst air pollution since December 26 last year. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said it was concerned about the impact of poor air quality on the health of children. Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging DY Chandrachud’s appointment as chief justice of India: The judge will take oath on November 9, a day after incumbent Chief Justice UU Lalit demits office. Seven vice chancellors move Kerala High Court challenging governor’s show cause notices: Arif Mohammed Khan had directed them to explain why their appointments should not be declared illegal. SEWA founder Elaben Bhatt dies at 89: The social activist was was widely recognised as an advocate of women’s rights. Canada unveils plan to add 14.5 lakh immigrants in next three years: Under the new plan, Canada is expecting 4.65 lakh immigrants in 2023, an increase of 4% from the target set in February, and 4.85 lakh in 2024, up 7.5%, and finally 5 lakh in 2025. Benjamin Netanyahu set to return as Israel prime minister with support from far-right parties: The Netanyahu-led coalition was well ahead in 65 out of the 120 seats. The majority mark is 61.