Voting for seven Assembly seats in six states began at 7 am on Thursday, reported ANI.

Polling is being held at Munugode in Telangana, Mokama and Gopalganj seats in Bihar, Andheri (East) in Maharashtra, Adampur in Haryana, Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in Odisha. The votes will be counted on November 6.

Telangana | People queue up to cast their votes for Munugodu by-elections; visuals from Tangadapally polling station in Munugodu Assembly Constituency pic.twitter.com/WDejl6nhhv — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

Among the seven seats where the bye-polls are underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party previously held three seats, the Congress two and the Shiv Sena and the Rashtriya Janata Dal one each, reported PTI.

Telangana

Stakes are high in the Munugode as the winner would have an edge over others ahead of next year’s Assembly polls in Telangana. The contest was necessitated after Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned in August and joined the BJP.

He is re-contesting on a BJP ticket and his main rivals are former legislator Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Palvai Sravanthi of the Congress.

Ahead of the polls, the Cyberabad Police on October 26 raided a farmhouse where they said they found three men allegedly associated with the BJP trying to poach four MLAs of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Bihar

In Bihar, the bye-polls to the Mokama and Gopalganj Assembly constituencies are the first electoral test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who cut ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in August and formed a new coalition government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left parties.

The Mokama seat was with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the party is looking to wrest Gopalganj, which is the home district of party chief Lalu Prasad, from the BJP.

Bihar | People cast their votes for the by-elections in Mokama Assembly Constituency; visuals from polling booth number 3 pic.twitter.com/HJAgoBt1IV — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

Andheri East

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena is expected to win comfortably in the Andheri East bye-poll in Mumbai after the BJP withdrew its nominee last month.

The election was necessitated by the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke. His wife and the nominee of the Uddhav Thackeray group, Rutuja Latke, is pitted against six candidates.

Adampur

In Haryana, former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s family is trying to hold on to the seat of Adampur, represented by them since 1968.

Lal’s younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as a MLA from the seat and switched to the BJP from the Congress in August. His son Bhavya Bishnoi is now contesting as a BJP candidate against Congress candidate Jai Prakash, a former Union minister.

The Indian National Lok Dal and Aam Aadmi Party are also contesting the election.

Uttar Pradesh, Odisha

The BJP is looking to retain Gola Gorakhnath seat in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in the Biju Janata Dal-ruled Odisha. In both the places, the saffron party has fielded the sons of the MLAs who died, leading to the contest.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the polls, including deploying 3,366 companies of the state police and 15 of the central security personnel in Munugode. Webcasting would be done from all the polling stations, officials said.

While the results of the polls will not change who rules the states, the parties have heavily campaigned for the elections.