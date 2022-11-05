Th bye-poll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat which fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will be held on December 5, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

Yadav died on October 10 after prolonged illness.

Elections will also take place for Assembly seats of Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurkhani in Bihar, Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

The Rampur Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh fell after Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan was disqualified. He has been convicted for the comments that he had made in 2019 about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath.

The last date to file nominations is November 17, the poll panel said.

The counting of votes for the parliamentary and five Assembly seats will be held on December 8. It will coincide with the ballot count of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.