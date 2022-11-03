The Assembly polls in Gujarat will held be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, the Election Commission announced on Thursday. The results will be declared on December 8 along with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The term of the 182-member Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has ruled Gujarat since 2001, is looking to retain the state.

The BJP will be pitted against the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, which is attempting to emerge as a key player in the state after making inroads in the local body polls last year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 99 seats, seven more than the majority mark. The Congress, which won only 77 seats, managed to improve its performance.

This year, the election dates were announced five days after a tragedy in which 141 persons died as a cable bridge in Morbi city collapsed. The glaring lapses that led to the tragedy has raised questions on the Bhupendra Patel dispensation but it has shrugged off any involvement in the accident, pinning the blame on the municipal body administration.

The ruling party, however, still has a wide support base in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.