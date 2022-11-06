A look at the top headlines of the day:

BJP wins four of seven seats in bye-polls, RJD bags Mokama: The Bharatiya Janata Party won bye-elections in Bihar’s Gopalganj, Haryana’s Adampur, Uttar Pradesh’s Gola Gokrannath and Odisha’s Dhamnagar. As Delhi air quality improves, Centre lifts curbs under final stage of action plan: The Union government’s panel lifted the ban on the plying of non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles and the entry of trucks into Delhi. BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code in Himachal Pradesh if voted back to power: The party also said that all Waqf properties in the state will be investigated under a judicial commission and their ‘illegal usages’ will be stopped. Currency with public reached record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore in October, says RBI report: The amount, as on October 21, was 71.84% higher than the amount for the fortnight ending November 4, 2016, just four days before the demonetisation exercise. BJP denies offering deal to Arvind Kejriwal to spare AAP leaders, calls it a ‘blatant lie’: BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said that the Delhi chief minister could ‘mislead anyone to grab power’. Centre allows export of 60 lakh metric tonnes of sugar in 2022-’23: The Union government had imposed restrictions on the item’s export on June 1 to control price rise. I will give priority to Naga solution than Assembly elections, says Nagaland chief minister: Neiphiu Rio had also sought President Droupadi Murmu’s support to resolve the political issue. PM Modi is undermining basis of constituency-based Parliamentary democracy, says P Chidambaram: Modi had told voters on Saturday that they need not know candidates from their constituency but only remember that they have to press BJP’s ‘lotus’ symbol. Pakistan government lifts ban on broadcasting Imran Khan’s speeches: The cricketer-turned-politician. has blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a top general of the Army for attempting to assassinate him. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologises amid mass layoffs: Half of the social media giant’s staff are being fired after billionaire Elon Musk bought it for $44 billion.