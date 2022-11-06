The big news: BJP wins four of seven seats in bye-polls, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Centre lifted some air pollution curbs in Delhi-NCR, and BJP promised to implement Uniform Civil Code in Himachal if voted back to power.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- BJP wins four of seven seats in bye-polls, RJD bags Mokama: The Bharatiya Janata Party won bye-elections in Bihar’s Gopalganj, Haryana’s Adampur, Uttar Pradesh’s Gola Gokrannath and Odisha’s Dhamnagar.
- As Delhi air quality improves, Centre lifts curbs under final stage of action plan: The Union government’s panel lifted the ban on the plying of non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles and the entry of trucks into Delhi.
- BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code in Himachal Pradesh if voted back to power: The party also said that all Waqf properties in the state will be investigated under a judicial commission and their ‘illegal usages’ will be stopped.
- Currency with public reached record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore in October, says RBI report: The amount, as on October 21, was 71.84% higher than the amount for the fortnight ending November 4, 2016, just four days before the demonetisation exercise.
- BJP denies offering deal to Arvind Kejriwal to spare AAP leaders, calls it a ‘blatant lie’: BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said that the Delhi chief minister could ‘mislead anyone to grab power’.
- Centre allows export of 60 lakh metric tonnes of sugar in 2022-’23: The Union government had imposed restrictions on the item’s export on June 1 to control price rise.
- I will give priority to Naga solution than Assembly elections, says Nagaland chief minister: Neiphiu Rio had also sought President Droupadi Murmu’s support to resolve the political issue.
- PM Modi is undermining basis of constituency-based Parliamentary democracy, says P Chidambaram: Modi had told voters on Saturday that they need not know candidates from their constituency but only remember that they have to press BJP’s ‘lotus’ symbol.
- Pakistan government lifts ban on broadcasting Imran Khan’s speeches: The cricketer-turned-politician. has blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a top general of the Army for attempting to assassinate him.
- Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologises amid mass layoffs: Half of the social media giant’s staff are being fired after billionaire Elon Musk bought it for $44 billion.