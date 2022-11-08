A 54-year-old woman died in Gujarat on Tuesday after being hit by semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express near the Anand railway station, PTI reported, citing the Railway Police.

The woman, identified as Beatrice Archibald Peter, was crossing the track when the accident took place at 4.37 pm, an official said. He said that Peter, a resident of Ahmedabad, was visiting a relative in Anand.

The train, which was en route from Gandhinagar Capital station to Mumbai Central, did not have to stop at the Anand railway station. The official said that an investigation is underway.

The development came after the Vande Bharat Express suffered damage on three occasions in the last one month due to collision with cattle on the tracks. All these accidents took place on the Gandhinagar-Mumbai route in which cattle died, according to Mint.

On October 6, four buffaloes were killed after the train hit them between Vatva and Maninagar railway stations. In the second incident the next day, the train hit a cow near Anand.

The Vande Bharat Express that runs between Gandhinagar and Mumbai was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30.