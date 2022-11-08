A look at the top headlines of the day:

‘India strongly advises return to dialogue,’ S Jaishankar tells Russian counterpart on Ukraine war: The foreign minister made the comments during his first visit to Moscow since the conflict began.

Karnataka HC sets aside order to block accounts of Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra, calls it ‘punitive action’: On Monday, a lower court had directed Twitter to temporarily block the two handles for alleged copyright violations based on suit filed by a music label. Remove 50% cap on quotas, says Nitish Kumar: The Bihar chief minister reiterated his demand to conduct a caste census a day after the SC upheld the validity of quotas for the Economically Weaker Sections. Centre amends electoral bonds scheme to open fresh sale window ahead of Gujarat, Himachal polls: The change in rules now allows the government to announce an extra 15 days of sale in years when elections are due in states and Union Territories. Lingayat seer arrested for sexual assault has committed an ‘unpardonable crime’, says BS Yediyurappa: In August, the former Karnataka chief minister had defended Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru saying that the allegations against him were fake. Centre uses governors to disrupt governance in non-BJP states, alleges Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Besides Kerala, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu governments have also echoed Vijayan’s concerns about the governors’ interference in their administration.

Woman dies after being hit by Vande Bharat Express in Gujarat: The development came after the train suffered damage on three occasions in the last one month due to collision with cattle on the tracks.

Former Karnataka HC chief justice who upheld hijab ban appointed as law commission chief: The Centre on Monday constituted the advisory panel on legal reforms after four years.

Six-month-long treatment regimen effective for multi-drug resistant tuberculosis, finds new trial: The STREAM trial findings published in ‘The Lancet’ showed that 91% of the 134 patients were cured of the bacterial disease.

Pakistan Police register FIR over attack on Imran Khan after Supreme Court’s intervention: He was shot in the leg after a man had fired multiple bullets at him during a rally in Wazirabad on November 3.



