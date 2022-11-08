The big news: India urges Russia to ‘return to dialogue’ with Ukraine, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Karnataka HC set aside a lower court order to block two Congress Twitter accounts, and Nitish Kumar sought removal of 50% cap on quotas.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- ‘India strongly advises return to dialogue,’ S Jaishankar tells Russian counterpart on Ukraine war: The foreign minister made the comments during his first visit to Moscow since the conflict began.
- Karnataka HC sets aside order to block accounts of Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra, calls it ‘punitive action’: On Monday, a lower court had directed Twitter to temporarily block the two handles for alleged copyright violations based on suit filed by a music label.
- Remove 50% cap on quotas, says Nitish Kumar: The Bihar chief minister reiterated his demand to conduct a caste census a day after the SC upheld the validity of quotas for the Economically Weaker Sections.
- Centre amends electoral bonds scheme to open fresh sale window ahead of Gujarat, Himachal polls: The change in rules now allows the government to announce an extra 15 days of sale in years when elections are due in states and Union Territories.
- Lingayat seer arrested for sexual assault has committed an ‘unpardonable crime’, says BS Yediyurappa: In August, the former Karnataka chief minister had defended Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru saying that the allegations against him were fake.
- Centre uses governors to disrupt governance in non-BJP states, alleges Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Besides Kerala, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu governments have also echoed Vijayan’s concerns about the governors’ interference in their administration.
- Woman dies after being hit by Vande Bharat Express in Gujarat: The development came after the train suffered damage on three occasions in the last one month due to collision with cattle on the tracks.
- Former Karnataka HC chief justice who upheld hijab ban appointed as law commission chief: The Centre on Monday constituted the advisory panel on legal reforms after four years.
- Six-month-long treatment regimen effective for multi-drug resistant tuberculosis, finds new trial: The STREAM trial findings published in ‘The Lancet’ showed that 91% of the 134 patients were cured of the bacterial disease.
- Pakistan Police register FIR over attack on Imran Khan after Supreme Court’s intervention: He was shot in the leg after a man had fired multiple bullets at him during a rally in Wazirabad on November 3.