The police in Pakistan Punjab’s province on Tuesday registered a first information report in connection with the attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Dawn reported.

The development comes a day after the country’s Supreme Court had warned the police of action if it failed to register the FIR within 24 hours.

Khan was shot in the leg after a man had fired multiple bullets at him during a rally in Wazirabad on November 3. The assailant, identified as Naveed Mohammad Basheer, was arrested on the spot.

One person was killed and 14 were injured in the attack. The deceased was identified as Muazzam Nawaz, a supporter of the Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party.

On November 4, Khan had alleged that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Major General Faisal were behind the attack on him.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf rejected the FIR and called it a mockery of the Supreme Court, reported Geo News.

Party leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the FIR was nothing more than a piece of paper if it does not name the three accused named by Khan. The FIR named Basheer as the only suspect in the case.

Chaudhry also said that a powerful group is holding the political and judicial system of the country hostage – an indication towards the Pakistani Army.

وزیر آباد سانحہ کا پرچہ درج نہیں ہو سکا کیونکہ ملک میں Rule of Law نہیں طاقتور گروہ ملک کے سیاسی اور عدالتی نظام کو یرغمال بنائے ہوئے ہے اس لئے جب نریندر مودی پاکستان کیلئے کہتا ہے کہ ہمیں سمجھ نہیں آتی بات کس سے کرنی ہے تو ہمارے پاس کوئ جواب نہیں ہوتا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 8, 2022

“The army is an accepted force in Pakistan, but under the leadership of Imran, the people are [also] an organised force,” he wrote in a tweet. “Institutions will have to accept the people’s rights — this matter has to be resolved. The people will not accept now that a group remains above the law.”