The big news: DY Chandrachud is 50th chief justice of India, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Russia to withdraw troops from Kherson city, and court said Sanjay Raut was arrested illegally while granting him bail.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- DY Chandrachud becomes 50th chief justice of India: He will be in office for two years till November 10, 2024.
- In major retreat, Russia orders withdrawal of troops from annexed Ukrainian city of Kherson: The development came after Moscow-installed deputy head of Kherson region Kirill Stremouson was killed in a car crash on Wednesday.
- Sanjay Raut arrested illegally, says court as it grants him bail in money laundering case: The Shiv Sena MP has been in custody since his arrest on July 31 in the Patra Chawl scam, which involves an alleged fraud of Rs 1,034 crore.
- Meta says it will lay off over 11,000 employees: The sackings will reduce the company’s staff strength by 13%.
- Nirav Modi loses appeal against extradition to India: The London High Court said that his grounds for appeal about a risk of suicide do not prevent him from being extradited.
- Small island nations want India, China to pay for climate compensation fund: Top polluters must pay for the damage to the climate, said the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda at the COP27.
- TV channels have to show content on national importance for 30 minutes each day, say new guidelines: The Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, 2022, were approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.
- Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi apologises for calling ‘Hindu’ a Persian word: In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Jarkiholi alleged that the uproar on his remark was a ploy to defame him and damage his image.
- Gurdwara panel opposes Uniform Civil Code, calls it Centre’s plan to make India ‘Hindu rashtra’: A Uniform Civil Code involves having a common set of laws governing marriage, divorce, succession and adoption for all Indians.
- Christian Medical College Vellore forms committee to look into ragging allegations: The college administration had suspended seven senior students on Monday who were named in an anonymous email.