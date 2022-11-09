A look at the top headlines of the day:

DY Chandrachud becomes 50th chief justice of India: He will be in office for two years till November 10, 2024. In major retreat, Russia orders withdrawal of troops from annexed Ukrainian city of Kherson: The development came after Moscow-installed deputy head of Kherson region Kirill Stremouson was killed in a car crash on Wednesday. Sanjay Raut arrested illegally, says court as it grants him bail in money laundering case: The Shiv Sena MP has been in custody since his arrest on July 31 in the Patra Chawl scam, which involves an alleged fraud of Rs 1,034 crore. Meta says it will lay off over 11,000 employees: The sackings will reduce the company’s staff strength by 13%. Nirav Modi loses appeal against extradition to India: The London High Court said that his grounds for appeal about a risk of suicide do not prevent him from being extradited. Small island nations want India, China to pay for climate compensation fund: Top polluters must pay for the damage to the climate, said the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda at the COP27. TV channels have to show content on national importance for 30 minutes each day, say new guidelines: The Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, 2022, were approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi apologises for calling ‘Hindu’ a Persian word: In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Jarkiholi alleged that the uproar on his remark was a ploy to defame him and damage his image. Gurdwara panel opposes Uniform Civil Code, calls it Centre’s plan to make India ‘Hindu rashtra’: A Uniform Civil Code involves having a common set of laws governing marriage, divorce, succession and adoption for all Indians. Christian Medical College Vellore forms committee to look into ragging allegations: The college administration had suspended seven senior students on Monday who were named in an anonymous email.