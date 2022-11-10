Bhavesh Katara, the Congress MLA from Jhalod constituency of Gujarat on resigned from the party on Wednesday night, weeks ahead of Assembly polls in the state, PTI reported.

Katara is the third Congress MLA to resign in the last two days. He is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Gujarat @INCIndia MLA Bhavesh Katara tenders resignation from Assembly.



Another tribal leader joining @BJP4India.@RahulGandhi truly has some motivating skills! pic.twitter.com/7M9xLiccWk — Ramesh Naidu Nagothu/రమేశ్/रमेश नायडू (@RNagothu) November 10, 2022

On Wednesday, Congress MLAs Bhagwan Barad and Mohansinh Rathva had quit the party and joined the BJP.

Barad was Congress’ MLA from the Talala seat in Gir Somnath district. The 63-year-old politician said that he decided to quit the party after consulting at least 4,000 of his supporters.

Rathva, a ten-time Congress MLA and a prominent Adivasi leader, said that he was impressed by the work done by the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in tribal areas.

The 78-year-old resigned after announcing that he would not seek a ticket for the Assembly elections, but wanted the Congress to field his son from his seat instead.

The Assembly polls in Gujarat will held be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The results will be declared on December 8 along with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.