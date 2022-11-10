Former Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain was on Thursday arrested by the police in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 21-year-old woman, reported PTI.

His lawyer Phatick Chandra Das said Narain was arrested after a sessions court in Port Blair rejected his anticipatory bail plea. Soon after the verdict, a team of policemen reached a private resort where Narain had been staying and took him into custody.

The woman had complained to the police on August 21 that Narain and another bureaucrat RL Rishi raped her on two occasions in April and May. The first information report was filed on October 1 by the Port Blair Police. On October 17, the Centre had suspended Narain with Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding strict action against the Indian Administrative Service officer.

The sessions court was hearing Narain’s anticipatory bail plea after the Supreme Court had asked the suspended IAS officer on Monday to approach the jurisdiction court, reported The Indian Express.

On October 20, the Delhi High Court had granted transit anticipatory bail to Narain till October 28. A day later, the Calcutta High Court directed Narain to appear before the Special Investigation Team, noting that the IAS officer had said he will cooperate with the investigation.

Narain, who was transferred from the islands to Delhi on July 21, was questioned by the Special Investigation Team on the last three days of October.