A look at the top headlines of the day:

SC allows Gautam Navlakha to be under house arrest: The 70-year-old activist had cited ill health and poor facilities in prison as the reasons behind his transfer from Taloja Jail.

Governor removed as chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university: The move came amid the Left Democratic Front’s escalating confrontation with Arif Mohammed Khan over the administration of state universities. England beat India to storm into T20 World Cup final: Chasing 169 for victory in the second semi-final in Adelaide, England cruised home without losing a wicket.

Ex-chief secretary arrested in Andaman gangrape case after court rejects his anticipatory bail plea: Jitendra Narain and another bureaucrat RL Rishi are accused of raping a 21-year-old woman in Port Blair in April and May. Comedian Vir Das’ show cancelled in Bengaluru after police complaint by Hindutva body: Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda welcomed the cancellation, alleging that Das has insulted India, its women and the Hindu religion.

Day after release, Sanjay Raut says he welcomes good decisions taken by Devendra Fadnavis: The Shiv Sena MP added that he welcomes the Bharatiya Janata Party leader’s opinion that bitterness between politicians should end.

Morbi MLA among 38 legislators dropped from BJP’s first list of candidates for Gujarat polls: The party has fielded Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, from the Jamnagar North seat for the elections.

ED arrests Aurobindo Pharma director, liquor company Pernod Ricard official in Delhi excise policy case: P Sarath Chandra Reddy, director of Aurobindo Pharma, was arrested along with Benoy Babu, general manager of Pernod Ricard, under sections of the PMLA. Why Jacqueline Fernandez has not been arrested in money laundering case, court asks ED: Delhi’s Patiala House Court was hearing the actor’s anticipatory bail application on Thursday. Joe Biden says ‘good day for democracy’ as Republicans fare below expectations in US midterm polls: While the Republicans are still better placed to take control of the Congress, the results so far have been underwhelming for the party.

