Tremors were felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas after an earthquake 5.4 hit Nepal at 7.57 pm on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The epicentre of the earthquake lay 212km southeast of Joshimath, Uttarakhand, reported the Hindustan Times. The National Center for Seismology said that the quake was 10 kms below ground.

There are no reports of injuries or deaths yet.

This is the second earthquake to hit Nepal in a week. On Wednesday, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake had struck Nepal’s Doti district in which six persons had died. At that time too, tremors were felt in Delhi and other cities of the National Capital Region.