Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has asked the Aam Aadmi Party government to remove Jasmine Shah as the vice chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission for allegedly misusing his office for political purpose, reported ANI on Friday.

Saxena also ordered that Shah’s office be sealed and that his vehicle and staff facilities be withdrawn. On Friday, visuals from ANI showed that Shah’s office has been sealed.

The development came after Bharatiya Janata Party MP Parvesh Verma filed a complaint in September stating that the Planning Department of the Delhi government had issued a show cause notice to Shah, reported The Indian Express.

Verma had alleged that Shah, while working as the vice chairperson of the think tank, “acted as official spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party for political gains, which is in violation of established procedures”.

In response, Shah had said that the notice had been issued on behest of Saxena and Verma. He claimed that lieutenant governor has no jurisdiction over the office of the Dialogue and Development Commission vice chairperson, which is a minister-rank position appointed by the Delhi Cabinet.

Delhi | Office of Vice Chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), Jasmine Shah sealed.



LG VK Saxena asked CM Kejriwal to remove Shah from the post of Vice Chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) for misusing his office for political purposes.

Unidentified officials told PTI that Shah failed to reply to the notice by the planning department director. Instead, the officials said, he submitted his reply to the minister of the planning department.

“The LG office wrote a letter to the chief minister’s office on November 4, seeking to know his reply,” they added. “But the chief minister’s office, till now, has not replied to the letter.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that if Shah’s office has been sealed for being an Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson, then the office of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra should also be shut down, claiming that he is the chairperson of the India Tourism Development Corporation.