The Madhya Pradesh Police arrested two persons on Saturday in connection to a bomb blast threat during a scheduled halt of the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indore on November 28, PTI reported.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that three more persons have been identified to have links with the threat, and a police team has gone to Haryana to take them into custody.

A first information report has been registered under Section 507 (criminal intimidation by unknown person) of the Indian Penal Code.

An anonymous letter threatening a bomb blast at Indore’s Khalsa Stadium on November 28 had come to light earlier this week. The letter threatened that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the party’s Madhya Pradesh unit chief Kamal Nath will be assassinated.

A controversy had erupted earlier this month after Nath, who has been accused of being involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, was felicitated at the Khalsa Stadium at a function held on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PTI reported.

On Saturday, Mishra also said that it was the state government’s responsibility to provide security to Gandhi when the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Madhya Pradesh. The Congress’ countrywide roadshow is expected to reach Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra on November 20, according to PTI.