The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday suspended seven party leaders, including two former MLAs for filing nominations as independent candidates for the first phase of Assembly elections that are to be held on December 1, reported PTI.

The suspended BJP leaders include former MLAs Harshad Vasava, an Adivasi leader contesting from the Nandod Assembly seat in Narmada district and Arvind Ladani from Keshod constituency in Junagadh.

Other BJP leaders who have been suspended by the party are Chattrasinh Gunjara, Ketan, Bharat Chavda, Uday Shah, Karan Baraiya.

“These leaders have filed their nominations as independent candidates against the candidates declared by the party,” BJP said in a statement, reported PTI. “They are being suspended on the direction of the state BJP president CR Paatil.”

The party leaders have been suspended for six years for “anti-party activities,” Paatil said, reported ANI.

At least 788 candidates will be contesting for the first phase of the elections to 89 seats.

Notably, the party has not suspended six-time MLA Madhu Shrivastav from Vaghodia constituency and former MLA Dinesh Patel from Padra seat in Vadodara district, who have filed nominations as independent candidates, reported PTI.

The second phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held on December 5, while the results will be declared on December 8 along with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.