The big news: Carbon dating of Gyanvapi ‘shivling’ can’t be done, says ASI, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC said Morbi bridge collapse needs weekly monitoring, and Congress said PM-Kisan beneficiaries have declined by 67% since 2019.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Carbon dating of “shivling” cannot be conducted, ASI tells High Court in Gyanvapi case: On prima facie observations, the Archaeological Survey of India said that the method to determine the object’s age cannot be used as it does not have fossils.
- Morbi bridge collapse case needs weekly monitoring, says Supreme Court: The judges asked the Gujarat High Court to hold periodical hearings on the case related to the tragedy last month that killed 141 persons.
- PM-Kisan beneficiaries declined 67% since 2019, says Mallikarjun Kharge citing RTI reply: Under the Centre’s scheme, eligible farmers are given Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each every four months.
- Mangaluru autorickshaw blast accused person was inspired by ISIS, allege Karnataka Police: The accused, Shariq, was carrying an explosive device inside a pressure cooker when the blast took place inside a moving autorickshaw on Saturday.
- Delhi government to challenge Supreme Court order acquitting convicts in Chhawala murder-rape case: The woman’s body was mutilated body and found three days after she was abducted in Delhi in February 2012.
- Transfer Maharashtra governor for remarks about Shivaji, urges Eknath Shinde faction MLA: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had last week described the 17th century Maratha ruler as an icon of “olden times”.
- Umar Khalid seeks interim bail for two weeks to attend sister’s wedding: The activist, booked under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was denied regular bail by the Delhi High Court last month.
- Congress MLA booked for allegedly raping woman in Madhya Pradesh: The complainant has claimed that she had been living with the legislator, Umang Singhar, as his wife.
- China reports first Covid-19 death in six months: The person who died was an 87-year-old man from Beijing, authorities said.
- At least 62 killed in Indonesia, 700 injured after earthquake strikes West Java province: Several landslides were also reported after the tremors of 5.6 magnitude hit the Cianjur region.