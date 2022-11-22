Buildings were damaged and electricity was hampered after two earthquakes of magnitudes 6 and 7 struck off the coast of Solomon Islands on Tuesday, reported the Associated Press.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 15 km in the Solomon Sea near the country’s capital Honiara, data from the United States Geological Survey showed.

A tsunami warning was issued initially. However, it was withdrawn in the afternoon, Reuters reported.

The two earthquakes took place with a gap of 30 mins. The Australian Embassy building in Honiara was damaged.

“There are no known injuries but the roof of the High Commission annexe has collapsed, which would point to likely damage throughout the city,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.