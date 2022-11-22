The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday filed its chargesheet in the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and actor Sonali Phogat, The Times of India reported. The investigative agency has charged Phogat’s associates Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh with Phogat’s murder.

The agency have accused the two of forcibly giving drugs to the actor, according to NDTV.

The BJP leader from Haryana had died in Goa between the night of August 22 and the early hours of August 23. Initially, her death was reported to be caused due to a heart attack. However, a murder investigation started after her brother Rinku Dhaka filed a complaint against Singh and Sangwan for allegedly killing the actor.

On August 25, the Goa Police registered a first information report against the two associates.

Under police custody, Sangwan and Singh confessed to having mixed an “obnoxious chemical” into Phogat’s drink during a party. The postmortem report showed that Phogat suffered “multiple blunt force injuries over the body”.

Besides, Sangwan and Singh, three more persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

On September 12, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation at the request of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.