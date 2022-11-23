The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday suspended 12 rebel leaders for filing nominations against party candidates for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, reported The Indian Express.

The development took place two days after the party had suspended seven leaders, including two former MLAs, for filing nominations as independent candidates for the first phase of Assembly elections that is slated for December 1.

The 12 leaders decided to contest the elections against the BJP candidates after the saffron party refused to give them tickets, reported ANI. The MLAs have been suspended for six years for indulging in anti-party activities, state BJP president CR Paatil said.

The party has suspended Dinesh Patel from the Padra Assembly constituency, Madhu Shrivastav from Waghodia and Kuldeepsinh Raulji from Savli.

Raulji joined the Congress in October and is now its candidate from Savli. He will contest the election against the two-term MLA and BJP candidate Ketan Inamdar. Meanwhile, two-term MLA Dinesh Patel and six-term MLA Madhu Shrivastav had already resigned from the party to file their nominations as independents, reported The Indian Express.

The BJP also suspended Khatu Pagi, who is contesting as a Congress candidate from Sehra in Panchmahal district, while in Lunawada in Mahisagar, the party suspended SM Khant and JP Patel.

In Anand district, the party has suspended Ramesh Zala from Umreth and Amarsinh Zala from Khambat. In Aravalli district, the party has suspended Dhavalsinh Zala from Bayad. In Kheralu from Mehsana district, Ramsinh Shankarji Thakor has been suspended.

The BJP has also suspended Mavji Desai from Dhanera and Lalji Thakor from Deesa of Banaskantha district.

The second phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held on December 5, while the results will be declared on December 8 along with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.