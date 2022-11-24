The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Union government to state the criteria that it used to shortlist four names for the post of election commissioner, Live Law reported.

A Constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph is hearing a group of petitions seeking directions to ensure the functional independence of the poll panel. On Wednesday, it had directed the Centre to produce files related to the appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel.

Attorney General R Venkataramani produced the files on Thursday. After reading the files, the court asked the top law officer why the appointment was made within a day. The bench also asked the attorney general why a person whose term would not last for the mandatory six-year period was named for the post.

“We don’t have anything against an individual,” Justice Joseph said. “This man, in fact, is excellent in terms of academics. But we are concerned with the structure of the appointment. On 18th we hear the case, on same day you move the file, on same day, PM says I recommend his name. Why this urgency?”

Justice Ajay Rastogi pointed out that the vacancy had arisen on May 15, and asked the Centre what actions it took to fill the post from that date till November 18.

“What prevailed upon the government that you did this appointment superfast on one day?” Justice Rastogi said, according to Live Law. “Same day process, same day clearance, same day application, same day. File has not even travelled 24 hours also. Lightning fast.”

In response, Venkataramani said that the process to appoint election commissioners is a quick one, and does not usually go on for more than three days. “The speed of appointment also came because of my consultation as AG,” he claimed.

The attorney general said that he would look into the matter in its entirety, and urged the court not to make any remarks on it for the moment, according to PTI.

Goel, a former bureaucrat, was appointed as an election commissioner on November 19.

His appointment was mentioned during the hearing on Wednesday by advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was appearing on behalf of a petitioner.

Bhushan claimed that Goel was given a voluntary retirement from service on November 18 and his appointment was notified the next day. He added that the post was vacant for the last three months.