A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Anand Teltumbde walks out of jail after Supreme Court upholds bail order in Bhima Koregan case: Teltumbde was among the 16 persons arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case, which pertains to caste violence in a village near Pune in 2018.
  2. ISRO launches third generation earth observation satellite, eight others into orbit: The satellite will provide data about ocean colour and sea surface temperature.
  3. Actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 77: Among his most recent films was Nikhil Mahajan’s ‘Godavari’.
  4. Karnataka government wants to introduce Uniform Civil Code, says CM Basavaraj Bommai: The BJP has promised the common set of personal laws in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand as well.
  5.  BJP promises to set up anti-radicalisation cell if voted back to power in Gujarat: These cells would identify and eliminate threats of destabilisation, sleeper cells of radical groups, and terrorist organisations, said BJP president JP Nadda.
  6. Women’s panel demands apology from Ramdev for his sexist remarks: The yoga guru made the remarks at an event in Thane which was also attended by Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
  7. Assam Police firing violated human rights, says Meghalaya chief minister: In a meeting with the National Human Rights Commission on Friday, Conrad Sangma urged the body to take action in the matter.
  8. Two poll officials suspended after NGO took voter data showing fake government ID in Karnataka: The non-governmental organisation had been asked by the Bengaluru civic body to conduct a voter awareness drive.
  9. Indonesia earthquake toll rises to 310, over 36,000 residents displaced: The tremors of magnitude of 5.6 hit Cianjur region in the country’s West Java province on Tuesday.
  10. Over 11 lakh new voters added to Jammu and Kashmir electoral rolls – the highest ever: Taking into account the names that were deleted from the voters’ list, the net increase of electors stood at 7,72,872.