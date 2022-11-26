The big news: Anand Teltumbde released from jail, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: ISRO launched third generation earth observation satellite, and actor Vikram Gokhale died at 77.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Anand Teltumbde walks out of jail after Supreme Court upholds bail order in Bhima Koregan case: Teltumbde was among the 16 persons arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case, which pertains to caste violence in a village near Pune in 2018.
- ISRO launches third generation earth observation satellite, eight others into orbit: The satellite will provide data about ocean colour and sea surface temperature.
- Actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 77: Among his most recent films was Nikhil Mahajan’s ‘Godavari’.
- Karnataka government wants to introduce Uniform Civil Code, says CM Basavaraj Bommai: The BJP has promised the common set of personal laws in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand as well.
- BJP promises to set up anti-radicalisation cell if voted back to power in Gujarat: These cells would identify and eliminate threats of destabilisation, sleeper cells of radical groups, and terrorist organisations, said BJP president JP Nadda.
- Women’s panel demands apology from Ramdev for his sexist remarks: The yoga guru made the remarks at an event in Thane which was also attended by Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
- Assam Police firing violated human rights, says Meghalaya chief minister: In a meeting with the National Human Rights Commission on Friday, Conrad Sangma urged the body to take action in the matter.
- Two poll officials suspended after NGO took voter data showing fake government ID in Karnataka: The non-governmental organisation had been asked by the Bengaluru civic body to conduct a voter awareness drive.
- Indonesia earthquake toll rises to 310, over 36,000 residents displaced: The tremors of magnitude of 5.6 hit Cianjur region in the country’s West Java province on Tuesday.
- Over 11 lakh new voters added to Jammu and Kashmir electoral rolls – the highest ever: Taking into account the names that were deleted from the voters’ list, the net increase of electors stood at 7,72,872.