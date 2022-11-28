Two men on Monday attacked a Delhi Police van that was carrying Aftab Poonawala, the man accused of having killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, ANI reported.

The van was attacked outside the Forensic Science Laboratory in the city’s Rohini area.

Visuals by the news agency showed the two men hitting the police van with swords. The police have detained both of them.

Police detained the two men who attacked the police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla, outside FSL office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/tc7TGACorZ — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

The two men claimed to be associated with Hindutva group Hindu Sena, The Indian Express reported. They said they carried out the act as the police were not doing anything in the case.

Poonawala had been taken to the laboratory to undergo a polygraph test as part of the police’s investigation into the case. The police said that some earlier sessions of the test were not satisfactory as he was unwell.

Poonawala was arrested on November 12 after the police said that he confessed to killing Walkar and chopping her body into several pieces. He then threw the body parts at various places in Delhi over several days, the police said.

Last week, unidentified sources told PTI that authorities found fragments of a skull and other body parts – mostly bones – during searches in forests of Delhi’s Mehrauli and Gurugram. It is, however, not clear whether the body parts are human remains.