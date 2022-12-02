The big news: Congress defectors appointed to BJP national executive, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Reports said LIC’s investment’s in Adani Group has steadily risen in last 2 years, and SC quashed order granting bail to accused in ISRO case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- BJP appoints Congress defectors Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar to national executive: The party also appointed former Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill as one of its national spokespersons.
- LIC’s investments in Adani Group have increased sharply in past two years, say reports: The insurer’s stake in the conglomerate’s flagship Adani Enterprises increased from less than 1% in September 2020 to 4.02% in September 2022.
- Supreme Court sets aside bail to four accused former officers in ISRO conspiracy case: The judges directed the Kerala High Court to decide afresh on the conspiracy to frame scientist Nambi Narayanan in an espionage case.
- US will continue to discuss communal poll rhetoric with India, says top diplomat: ‘We have been discussing this for a long time and will continue to do so,’ said Elizabeth Jones, the Chargé d’Affaires for India.
- Gangster Goldy Brar detained in United States in Sidhu Moose Wala killing case, says Punjab CM: Moose Wala, who fought the Punjab Assembly polls on a Congress ticket, was shot dead in Mansa on May 29.
- Adani Group seeks security by central forces to resume work at protest-hit Vizhinjam port: The Kerala High Court has asked the Centre and the Kerala government to respond by December 7.
- Azam Khan booked for allegedly making hurtful remarks about women: The former minister allegedly said that if he were to use his power, ‘even a baby in its mother’s womb would have sought his permission before coming out’.
- Paresh Rawal apologises for ‘cook fish for Bengalis’ remark during poll rally in Gujarat: The actor-turned-politician said that he was referring to ‘illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas’.
- JNU walls defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans: The university’s School of International Studies, where the graffiti were painted, will conduct an inquiry into the incident.
- Twitter suspends rapper Kanye West’s account for violating rule against inciting violence: The rapper’s account was previously suspended in October for anti-Semitic comments. It was restored during Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform.