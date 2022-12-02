A look at the top headlines of the day:

BJP appoints Congress defectors Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar to national executive: The party also appointed former Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill as one of its national spokespersons.

LIC’s investments in Adani Group have increased sharply in past two years, say reports: The insurer’s stake in the conglomerate’s flagship Adani Enterprises increased from less than 1% in September 2020 to 4.02% in September 2022.

Supreme Court sets aside bail to four accused former officers in ISRO conspiracy case: The judges directed the Kerala High Court to decide afresh on the conspiracy to frame scientist Nambi Narayanan in an espionage case.

US will continue to discuss communal poll rhetoric with India, says top diplomat: ‘We have been discussing this for a long time and will continue to do so,’ said Elizabeth Jones, the Chargé d’Affaires for India.

Gangster Goldy Brar detained in United States in Sidhu Moose Wala killing case, says Punjab CM: Moose Wala, who fought the Punjab Assembly polls on a Congress ticket, was shot dead in Mansa on May 29.

Adani Group seeks security by central forces to resume work at protest-hit Vizhinjam port: The Kerala High Court has asked the Centre and the Kerala government to respond by December 7.

Azam Khan booked for allegedly making hurtful remarks about women: The former minister allegedly said that if he were to use his power, ‘even a baby in its mother’s womb would have sought his permission before coming out’.

Paresh Rawal apologises for ‘cook fish for Bengalis’ remark during poll rally in Gujarat: The actor-turned-politician said that he was referring to ‘illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas’.

JNU walls defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans: The university’s School of International Studies, where the graffiti were painted, will conduct an inquiry into the incident.

Twitter suspends rapper Kanye West’s account for violating rule against inciting violence: The rapper’s account was previously suspended in October for anti-Semitic comments. It was restored during Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform.

