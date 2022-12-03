The big news: Khalid Saifi, Umar Khalid acquitted in a Delhi riots case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Three persons died in a blast near Abhishek Banerjee’s rally venue, and three IIFI jurors said they stand by criticism of ‘The Kashmir Files’.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Activists Khalid Saifi, Umar Khalid discharged in a Delhi riots case: Saifi and Khalid were booked on charges of criminal conspiracy in the FIR alleging that a mob had thrown stones and vandalised vehicles in a parking lot.
- Three dead in blast near Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee’s rally venue in West Bengal: The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.
- We stand by IFFI jury head’s criticism of ‘The Kashmir Files’, say three panel members: Nadav Lapid had described the film as propaganda, adding that the jury members were ‘shocked and disturbed’ that the movie had been included in the event.
- Chhattisgarh Assembly passes two Bills for increasing reservation to 76% in state: Opposition said that the Quantifiable Data Commission report, on which the decision was taken, was not tabled in the Assembly.
- Jagdeep Dhankhar criticises SC for striking down NJAC Act: National Judicial Appointments Commission Act, which would have replaced the collegium system for appointing judges, was declared unconstitutional in 2015.
- JNU asks all centres to install cameras after walls in campus were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans: The management has issued a six-point advisory to prevent any mischievous incidents on the premises.
- Madras High Court orders ban on mobile phones inside temples: The petitioner argued that bringing cell phones in could compromise the temples’ security and that men could photograph women without their consent.
- OYO to cut 600 jobs in tech, corporate divisions: The company also claimed that it will hire 250 employees, mainly in for relationship management teams.
- We must reject notion that only the educated are better decision-makers, says CJI Chandrachud: The elite perceptions that only few individuals should have the right to vote shows contempt and distrust towards democracy, he added.
- Canada to extend job permits to family members of temporary foreign workers from January: The country is struggling with an acute shortage of workers, especially in skilled industries such as healthcare, manufacturing and building trades.