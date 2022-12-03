A look at the top headlines of the day:

Activists Khalid Saifi, Umar Khalid discharged in a Delhi riots case: Saifi and Khalid were booked on charges of criminal conspiracy in the FIR alleging that a mob had thrown stones and vandalised vehicles in a parking lot. Three dead in blast near Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee’s rally venue in West Bengal: The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. We stand by IFFI jury head’s criticism of ‘The Kashmir Files’, say three panel members: Nadav Lapid had described the film as propaganda, adding that the jury members were ‘shocked and disturbed’ that the movie had been included in the event. Chhattisgarh Assembly passes two Bills for increasing reservation to 76% in state: Opposition said that the Quantifiable Data Commission report, on which the decision was taken, was not tabled in the Assembly. Jagdeep Dhankhar criticises SC for striking down NJAC Act: National Judicial Appointments Commission Act, which would have replaced the collegium system for appointing judges, was declared unconstitutional in 2015. JNU asks all centres to install cameras after walls in campus were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans: The management has issued a six-point advisory to prevent any mischievous incidents on the premises. Madras High Court orders ban on mobile phones inside temples: The petitioner argued that bringing cell phones in could compromise the temples’ security and that men could photograph women without their consent. OYO to cut 600 jobs in tech, corporate divisions: The company also claimed that it will hire 250 employees, mainly in for relationship management teams. We must reject notion that only the educated are better decision-makers, says CJI Chandrachud: The elite perceptions that only few individuals should have the right to vote shows contempt and distrust towards democracy, he added. Canada to extend job permits to family members of temporary foreign workers from January: The country is struggling with an acute shortage of workers, especially in skilled industries such as healthcare, manufacturing and building trades.