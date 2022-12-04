Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that those in the party who are unable to fulfil their responsibilities must make way for others, PTI reported.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the Congress steering committee in New Delhi.

Kharge said that while there are some very responsible office-bearers in the Congress who carry out their duties, some believe that a lack of responsibility on their part will be ignored.

“This is neither right nor acceptable,” the Congress president said. “Those who are unable to fulfil their responsibility, they will have to make way for their colleagues.”

Kharge said that the biggest responsibility of Congress leaders towards the party and the country was organisational accountability at all levels. “If the Congress organisation is strong, accountable, lives up to the expectations of the people, then only we will be able to win elections and serve the people of the country,” he said, according to PTI.

Congress Steering Committee, chaired by Congress President Shri @Kharge and Chairperson CPP Smt. Sonia Gandhi, met at AICC HQ. pic.twitter.com/xI13otPuMV — Congress (@INCIndia) December 4, 2022

Kharge also said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is scripting history under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, and that it has become a national movement.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a march that will cover a total of nearly 35,000 kilometres, began from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. It is currently in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress has said that the objective of the march is to counter the politics of hatred espoused by the Bharatiya Janata Party.