Iran on Thursday carried out the first execution of a protestor involved in the nationwide demonstrations following the death of Mahsa Amini in custody, Reuters reported.

Mohsen Shekari, 23, was convicted and sentenced to death for blocking a street and wounding a paramilitary officer. He was found guilty by a Revolution Court of “waging war against god”, according to the BBC.

He was young, ambitious & talented. 23-year-old #MohsenShekari was executed by the Islamist regime. Elsewhere in they world, he'd be celebrated for his talent and love of music. The regime killed him for protesting, for asking for a better life.

Violent protests were triggered in Iran by the death of a 22-year-old Amini in the custody of the morality police in September.

Amini, a Kurdish woman, was detained on September 13 in the Iranian capital of Tehran by the police unit that enforces the country’s obligatory dress codes, including the compulsory wearing of the headscarf in public.

Officials claimed that she died of a heart attack on September 16 while in custody, but critics believe she was physically assaulted on accusations of violating the hijab mandate.

According to the Iran-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, 481 protestors, including 68 minors, have been killed as of Thursday.

A demonstration against Mahsa Amini's death in Germany's Berlin. | AFP

On Thursday, several countries and human rights groups criticised the hanging of Shekari.

The United States said it was appalled by Shekari’s execution.

“Our message to Iran’s leadership is clear: End this brutal crackdown,” United States Secretary of StateAntony Blinken said. “We will continue to hold the Iranian regime accountable.”

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he was outraged by the hanging of Shekari.

“The world cannot turn a blind eye to the abhorrent violence committed by the Iranian regime against its own people,” Cleverly said. “The UK is opposed to the death penalty in all circumstances.”

Rights group Amnesty International alleged that Shekari’s trial was a sham.

“His execution exposes the inhumanity of Iran’s so-called justice system as dozens of others face the same fate,” it said. “The international community must urgently call on the Iranian authorities to immediately halt all planned executions.”

Hijab mandate in Iran

Since 1983, it has been obligatory for all women in the country to cover their heads in public. The country’s main reformist party, the Union of Islamic Iran People Party, has been calling for the law mandating hijabs to be rescinded.

On December 4, Iran’s Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said that the country’s morality police was being disbanded. However, the interior ministry, which is in charge of the morality police, did not confirm the development.

Iranian authorities had also said that they will review the law that requires all women to cover their heads in public.