A look at the top headlines of the day:

Opposition objects to introduction of Uniform Civil Code Bill in Rajya Sabha: A Uniform Civil Code entails a common law that will govern marriages, divorces, adoption and succession for all Indians. Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh’s supporters shout slogans as party decides on chief minister: Supporters of Pratibha Singh had also stopped the convoy of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who is in the state as party observer. Sixteen flights cancelled due to bad weather due to Cyclone Mandous at Chennai: The severe cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall between the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh on December 9 night. Four Mangaluru college students suspended after video of them dancing in burqas went viral: The college said that the dance was not part of an approved programme and that it does not condone ‘activities that could harm harmony between communities’. TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale gets bail in case about allegedly spreading fake news about Modi: Gokhale was arrested twice in three days for his tweets on the Morbi bridge collapse. Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah gets bail from NIA court in two cases: His lawyer Umair Ronga said that there is another case pending against him in Jammu. Twitter disproportionately targeted women for layoffs, alleges lawsuit in US court: The lawsuit, filed in a San Francisco federal court, said that the social media giant laid off 57% of its female workers, compared with 47% of men. Delhi High Court’s remarks about Sharjeel Imam should not prejudice his case, directs Supreme Court: The court had said that Imam was ‘head of the conspiracy’ to orchestrate the 2020 Delhi violence. Bombay High Court allows cutting of 21,997 mangrove trees in Maharashtra for bullet train project: The trees will be cut in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane. Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking details of December 2018 collegium meeting under RTI: The court said that only the final decision of the collegium was required to be uploaded on its website.