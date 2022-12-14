A look at the top headlines of the day:

17-year-old girl attacked with acid in Delhi’s Dwarka district, three arrested: The girl has suffered 7% to 8% facial burns and her eyes have also been affected, a doctor at Safdarjung Hospital said.

India’s wholesale inflation eases to 5.85% in November – lowest in 21 months: The indicator of price rise in wholesale markets was at 8.39% in October.

Madras High Court exempts Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation from seeking prior environmental clearance: The court quashed a notice issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, seeking to prosecute the foundation for not obtaining environmental clearance. Calcutta HC tells CID not to take coercive action against accused CBI officials in Bengal custodial death case: On Monday, one of the prime accused in the Birbhum violence case was found dead while he was in the central agency’s custody. Former Uttarakhand BJP leader Vinod Arya booked for alleged attempt to sodomise his driver: Vinod Arya is father of Pulkit Arya, who is the main accused in the murder of a 19-year-old receptionist named Ankita Bhandari at a resort near Rishikesh.

Respond to petition alleging voter profiling, Supreme Court tells Election Commission: The petition has also alleged that the poll panel deleted 46 lakh entries from electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to ‘purify’ the electoral list. Seven persons die in Bihar’s Saran district after allegedly drinking spurious liquor: Nearly 50 persons have died in nine hooch incidents in the district this year. Writers return awards as Maharashtra revokes prize to translation of activist Kobad Ghandy’s book: The state government had withdrawn the award given to Anagha Lele for her translation following social media outrage about Ghandy’s Maoist links.

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh withdraws defamation suit against Arnab Goswami: The judge asked him to pay the Republic TV editor-in-chief Rs 1,500.

Deepika Padukone’s attire in ‘Pathaan’ song highly objectionable, says Madhya Pradesh home minister: Narottam Mishra said that if the filmamkers do not ‘correct’ certain costumes, the state government will decide on whether to allow the movie’s screening.