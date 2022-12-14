The big news: Three arrested after teenager attacked with acid in Delhi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India’s November wholesale inflation at 21-month low, and HC exempted Isha Foundation from seeking prior environmental clearance.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- 17-year-old girl attacked with acid in Delhi’s Dwarka district, three arrested: The girl has suffered 7% to 8% facial burns and her eyes have also been affected, a doctor at Safdarjung Hospital said.
- India’s wholesale inflation eases to 5.85% in November – lowest in 21 months: The indicator of price rise in wholesale markets was at 8.39% in October.
- Madras High Court exempts Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation from seeking prior environmental clearance: The court quashed a notice issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, seeking to prosecute the foundation for not obtaining environmental clearance.
- Calcutta HC tells CID not to take coercive action against accused CBI officials in Bengal custodial death case: On Monday, one of the prime accused in the Birbhum violence case was found dead while he was in the central agency’s custody.
- Former Uttarakhand BJP leader Vinod Arya booked for alleged attempt to sodomise his driver: Vinod Arya is father of Pulkit Arya, who is the main accused in the murder of a 19-year-old receptionist named Ankita Bhandari at a resort near Rishikesh.
- Respond to petition alleging voter profiling, Supreme Court tells Election Commission: The petition has also alleged that the poll panel deleted 46 lakh entries from electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to ‘purify’ the electoral list.
- Seven persons die in Bihar’s Saran district after allegedly drinking spurious liquor: Nearly 50 persons have died in nine hooch incidents in the district this year.
- Writers return awards as Maharashtra revokes prize to translation of activist Kobad Ghandy’s book: The state government had withdrawn the award given to Anagha Lele for her translation following social media outrage about Ghandy’s Maoist links.
- Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh withdraws defamation suit against Arnab Goswami: The judge asked him to pay the Republic TV editor-in-chief Rs 1,500.
- Deepika Padukone’s attire in ‘Pathaan’ song highly objectionable, says Madhya Pradesh home minister: Narottam Mishra said that if the filmamkers do not ‘correct’ certain costumes, the state government will decide on whether to allow the movie’s screening.