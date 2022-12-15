The acid used to attack a 17-year-old girl in Delhi on Wednesday was bought by the main accused person on e-commerce platform Flipkart, The Indian Express reported on Thursday, citing the police.

The attack took place at the Mohan Garden area of Dwarka More around 7.30 am, following which the girl was taken to the city’s Safdarjung Hospital. The girl has suffered 7% to 8% facial burns and her eyes have also been affected. She is admitted to the burns Intensive Care Unit ward and is stable.

The police have arrested the main accused person, 20-year-old Sachin Arora, and his friends 19-year-old Harshit Aggarwal and 22-year-old Virender Singh.

In 2013, the Supreme Court had directed states and the Centre to regulate the sale of acid to stop such attacks, especially against women. The court had said that those buying acid will have explain why they need the chemical. The order had also directed that sales of acid will have to be reported to the police.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said Harshit Singh was on a motorcycle with Arora when the girl was attacked. He said that the police have recovered a motorcycle and a phone, adding that Virender Singh is also involved in conspiracy behind the attack.

Hooda also said that Arora and the girl knew each other but around September, she had stopped talking to him.

“He was enraged and planned this [attack],” the officer said, reported The Indian Express. “Virender tried to mislead police and create a false alibi for Sachin. He wore similar clothes, took Sachin’s phone, and stood with a bike at another spot. The acid-like substance will undergo chemical examination.”

However, the girl’s father has said that he does not know the attackers or whether harassment was involved in the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Harsha Vardhan said the accused men had started planning the attack a few days ago. “We are not sure of the nature of the acid,” he said. “Prima facie, it’s nitric acid that was used.”

A case has been registered under Sections 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, Vardhan added.

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party government in the capital, seeking a report on the retail sale of acid and action taken against the shop or seller of the acid. The notice also sought details of any past complaints of threats submitted by the girl or her family, and a copy of the first information report registered in the case.