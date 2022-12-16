The big news: India slams Pakistan minister’s ‘butcher of Gujarat’ comments, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi alleged that China is preparing for war, and Twitter suspended accounts of several journalists covering Elon Musk.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- ‘New low even for Pakistan,’ says India on Bilawal Bhutto’s comments about Narendra Modi: On Thursday, the Pakistani foreign minister had described the Indian prime minister as the ‘butcher of Gujarat’, referring to the 2002 communal riots.
- China is preparing for war while the Indian government is asleep, says Rahul Gandhi: The Lok Sabha MP alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory.
- Twitter suspends accounts of several journalists who wrote about Elon Musk: The action came a day after the social media platform altered its policies on accounts that track private jets, including the one owned by the Tesla CEO.
- Nearly 6.5 lakh Indian students went abroad in 2022 – highest in five years, shows government data: Visas issued only for the purpose of studying and travelling abroad have reached pre-pandemic levels, statistics from the Bureau of Immigration showed.
- No compensation will be given to relatives of those who died in Bihar hooch tragedy, says Nitish Kumar: The chief minister said the deaths took place because of ‘a filthy habit’ before adding that those who drink liquor will die.
- Protest breaks out after two civilians are shot dead outside Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri: The Army’s White Knight Corps blamed ‘unidentified terrorists’ for the shooting, but residents claimed that the security forces had opened fire.
- Teacher detained after throwing Class 5 student from classroom window in Delhi: The teacher has been booked for attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, said the police.
- Maiden Pharma seeks to reopen factory after drug regulator says no contaminants in cough syrups: On Tuesday, the DCGI said that the WHO drew a premature link between the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia and the cough syrups made by Haryana-based company.
- SC’s duty to act on matters of personal liberty, says CJI after law minister’s remarks on bail pleas: Kiren Rijiju had suggested on Thursday that the Supreme Court should refrain from hearing bail pleas and frivolous PILs.
- Maharashtra forms panel to track inter-faith marriages: The government removed inter-caste couples from committee’s purview, saying it encourages such marriages.