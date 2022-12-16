A look at the top headlines of the day:

‘New low even for Pakistan,’ says India on Bilawal Bhutto’s comments about Narendra Modi: On Thursday, the Pakistani foreign minister had described the Indian prime minister as the ‘butcher of Gujarat’, referring to the 2002 communal riots.

China is preparing for war while the Indian government is asleep, says Rahul Gandhi: The Lok Sabha MP alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory.

Twitter suspends accounts of several journalists who wrote about Elon Musk: The action came a day after the social media platform altered its policies on accounts that track private jets, including the one owned by the Tesla CEO. Nearly 6.5 lakh Indian students went abroad in 2022 – highest in five years, shows government data: Visas issued only for the purpose of studying and travelling abroad have reached pre-pandemic levels, statistics from the Bureau of Immigration showed. No compensation will be given to relatives of those who died in Bihar hooch tragedy, says Nitish Kumar: The chief minister said the deaths took place because of ‘a filthy habit’ before adding that those who drink liquor will die.

Protest breaks out after two civilians are shot dead outside Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri: The Army’s White Knight Corps blamed ‘unidentified terrorists’ for the shooting, but residents claimed that the security forces had opened fire.

Teacher detained after throwing Class 5 student from classroom window in Delhi: The teacher has been booked for attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, said the police.

Maiden Pharma seeks to reopen factory after drug regulator says no contaminants in cough syrups: On Tuesday, the DCGI said that the WHO drew a premature link between the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia and the cough syrups made by Haryana-based company.

SC’s duty to act on matters of personal liberty, says CJI after law minister’s remarks on bail pleas: Kiren Rijiju had suggested on Thursday that the Supreme Court should refrain from hearing bail pleas and frivolous PILs.

Maharashtra forms panel to track inter-faith marriages: The government removed inter-caste couples from committee’s purview, saying it encourages such marriages.