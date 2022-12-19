The Delhi Commission for Women on Monday issued a notice to the police after a 15-year-old Muslim girl alleged that she was forcefully married off and subjected to domestic abuse by her husband and his family.

“The complainant has submitted that she was married in February 2022 at the age of 15 years in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh,” Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal said. “She has stated that she got pregnant and her in-laws tried to abort the foetus but were unsuccessful.”

The teenager also alleged that her husband beat her up with electric wire and screw driver, according to the notice.

It said that the complainant was asked to leave her matrimonial house by her husband following which she moved to Delhi to her parental home.

The commission has sought information on the case from Daryaganj Police Station by Thursday, including a copy of the first information report registered in the matter, details of accused persons arrested.

The police have been also asked to shared a detailed action taken report on the matter.

“The girl has been subjected to extreme brutality by her husband and in-laws,” Maliwal told IANS. “I know that Muslim personal law allows for marriage of girls above the age of 15 years. I however believe that this is archaic, medieval and barbaric and the law of the land that is POCSO [Protection of Children from Sexual Offences] should apply in such cases.”

According to the personal law, marriage of girls who have attained puberty is considered legal.

However, in recent months, courts have held that marriage between Muslims under personal law is not excluded from the provisions of POCSO Act, making it liable for the husband for having sex with wife who is a minor.

In October, the Karnataka High Court had annulled the marriage of a pregnant minor Muslim girl stating that the religion’s personal law is invalid as it violates provisions of POCSO.