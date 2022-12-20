The congressional committee that investigating the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 on Monday recommended prosecuting former President Donald Trump under four criminal charges, reported the Associated Press.

Trump, who lost the 2020 US presidential elections, had urged his supporters to storm the Capitol complex in Washington DC on January 6, 2021 – the day when the United States Congress had to affirm President Joe Biden’s victory.

Five persons, including a police officer had died and several other sustained injuries as supporters of Trump went inside the legislative building to disrupt the certification of Biden’s win. The violence took place after Trump repeatedly alleged election fraud and that votes had been stolen from him.

On Monday, the House committee investigating the matter, urged the US Department of Justice to prosecute Trump for charges of inciting an insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiring to defraud the US government and making false statements, reported AFP.

The House committee’s final report, which will be released on Wednesday, will provide justification from the panel’s investigation for recommending the four charges. The panel’s findings allege that Trump engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to thwart the will of voters, reported AP.

The nine-member committee, formed in July 2021, included seven Democrats and two Republicans. The panel was chaired by Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson. With Monday’s recommendation, the committee’s investigation has come to an end and now it is up to the Department of Justice to prosecute Trump for the said charges.

“I believe nearly two years later, this is still a time of reflection and reckoning,” Thompson said, according to AP. “If we are to survive as a nation of laws and democracy, this can never happen again.”