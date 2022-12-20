The big news: Centre to track new Covid variants amid outbreak in China, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: BJP demanded apology from Mallikarjun Kharge for ‘dog’ comments, and Taj Mahal got notices for property and water tax.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Amid Covid-19 surge in China, Centre tells states to send all positive samples for genome sequencing: The health ministry said that this would ensure timely detection of newer variants, if any.
- Uproar in Parliament as BJP demands apology from Mallikarjun Kharge for his ‘dog’ comments: Kharge had said that while Congress leaders made supreme sacrifices during the freedom struggle, the BJP ‘did not even lose a dog’ for the country.
- Taj Mahal gets notices for property, water taxes for first time: Archeological Survey officials, however, have said it is a mistake and will be rectified soon.
- Delhi LG orders chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements: VK Saxena has accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led party of using the exchequer’s money for publishing political advertisements as government ads.
- Possibility of expanding Security Council now seriously on the table, says UN chief: Antonio Guterres, however, added that he is not sure whether the expansion would include the right to veto.
- IAS, IPS officers who say ‘Union government’ will face Adityanath, bulldozer, says Tamil Nadu BJP leader: The DMK has been using the term ‘Union government’ instead of ‘Central government’, arguing that the Constitution describes India as a ‘Union of States’.
- Nepal bans import of medicines from 16 Indian firms: The companies allegedly do not adhere to the World Health Organization’s good manufacturing practices.
- Haryana notifies rules under anti-conversion law, district magistrates to seek public objections: The state Assembly had passed the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill in March.
- Karnataka Chief Minister M Basavaraj Bommai says absence of ex-ministers from Assembly cannot be seen as boycott: Karnataka chief minister must be answered in his language, NCP tells Maharashtra government amid border dispute.
- Elon Musk says only Twitter Blue users will be able to vote in policy polls: The decision came after more than half of 17.5 million users voted in favour of Musk stepping down as the micro-blogging platform’s chief.