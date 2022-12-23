Hours after announcing that it was suspending its Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Rajasthan in view of the rising coronavirus cases in neighbouring China, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday changed its stance and said it would go ahead with the programme, PTI reported.

Earlier in the day, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh had said that the party was suspending the Yatra as “people come first before politics”.

“The BJP has suspended Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Rajasthan in the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases,” Singh had said. “For us, the safety of people, and their health is a priority.”

However, hours later, BJP state president Satish Poonia said there was some confusion regarding the suspension of the march. He added that public meetings in Rajasthan would continue.

“Since no advisory [regarding Covid-19] has been issued by the Centre or the state, there was some confusion, but it was regarding Yatras,” Poonia said, according to The Indian Express. “But our Jan Sabhas will continue as per schedule.”

The saffron party had organised Jan Aakrosh Rath Yatras between December 1 and 14. From December 16 to December 31, Jan Aakrosh Sabhas were scheduled, according to the newspaper.

The development comes two days after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to consider putting the Bharat Jodo Yatra on hold if Covid-19 protocols cannot be followed.

Mandaviya also sent a copy of the letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that three MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the state had raised concerns that the Congress’ countrywide campaign could lead to the spreading of the coronavirus disease.

Gandhi and his Bharat Jodo Yatra entourage was in Rajasthan till Tuesday, and entered Haryana early on Wednesday.

On Thursday Gandhi had said that the Centre was making excuses to stop the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“They wrote a letter to me saying Covid-19 is coming, so stop the yatra,” Gandhi said. “They [Bharatiya Janata Party] are scared of the strength and the truth of this country. This yatra will travel till Kashmir.”