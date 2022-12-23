Three people died after a gunman opened fire in central Paris on Friday, the city’s prosecutor said, AFP reported.

“There are three dead, one person in intensive care and two people with serious injuries, and the suspect, who was arrested, has also been injured, notably to the face,” prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.

The motive for the shooting is not known. However, Beccuau said that the suspect had just been released from jail, a year after he had attacked residents of a migrant camp with a sword, the BBC reported.

Mayor Alexandra Cordebard said that the suspect was also injured in the shooting and that three places had come under fire – the Kurdish community centre, a restaurant and a hairdresser.

Police have detained the suspect. Prosecutors said they had opened a murder investigation.