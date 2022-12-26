The big news: BJP’s Pragya Thakur urges Hindus to keep weapons at home, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Karnataka government made masks mandatory at certain places, and the Telangana HC transferred BRS MLAs poaching case to the CBI.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- BJP MP Pragya Thakur urges Hindus to keep weapons at home: ‘Even if they [Muslims] love they do jihad in that,’ she said while addressing the Hindu Jagarana Vedike’s South Region annual convention in Shivamogga.
- Karnataka makes masks compulsory in public places: Health Minister K Sudhakar said that the New Year celebrations in the state will be allowed till 1 am.
- Telangana High Court transfers BRS MLAs poaching case to Central Bureau of Investigation: The court also dissolved the state government-appointed Special Investigation Team that was probing the case.
- Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case: The development comes three days after the agency arrested former ICICI Bank Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar in the case.
- Minorities in India safer than anywhere else, says Union minister Nityanand Rai: The development came after RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui said that he has advised his children to settle abroad as the atmosphere in the country is not good.
- Suspended Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed detained after protesting eviction drive in Assam’s Barpeta: The administration said that 45 families had encroached on close to 400 bighas of government land, due to which they were evicted.
- Xi Jinping directs officials to protect lives as Covid-19 cases surge in China: These were his first remarks after Beijing dismantled its ‘Zero Covid’ containment strategy earlier this month.
- Declare ‘Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra’ as Union Territory, says Uddhav Thackeray: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government will introduce a resolution on the border row on Tuesday.
- US winter storm toll rises to 34, thousands left without power: Around 60% of the country’s population faced a winter weather advisory or warning, according to the National Weather Service.
- Cold wave to prevail in north India till December 27, says weather department: On Monday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.