The big news: Maharashtra passes resolution on Karnataka border row, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: OBC quota in UP urban civic elections set aside, and two complaints filed against Pragya Thakur for asking Hindus to keep weapons at home.
A look at the top stories of the day:
- Maharashtra passes resolution to claim ‘every inch’ of Karnataka’s Marathi-speaking villages: The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alleged that Marathi-speaking citizens have been facing atrocities and discrimination in Karnataka.
- Allahabad High Court sets aside OBC quota in urban civic body elections in Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Adityanath said that elections will not be held in the state without providing reservation to the OBCs.
- Two complain against Pragya Thakur for asking Hindus to keep weapons at home, police yet to file FIR: At a Hindutva group event in Karnataka, the BJP’s Bhopal MP said that Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack their dignity.
- Bombay HC refuses to extend stay on bail for Anil Deshmukh: The High Court had granted bail to the Nationalist Congress Party on December 12, but had stayed the order to allow the CBI to file an appeal.
- Elgar Parishad event did not lead to Bhima Koregaon violence, senior police officer tells commission: Provocative speeches at this event, the police claimed, led to large-scale violence the next day.
- Indian Coast Guard seizes Pakistani boat carrying ammunition, drugs worth Rs 300 crore: The boat also had 10 Pakistanis on board who were brought to Okha port in Gujarat for investigation.
- Election Commission begins delimitation of constituencies in Assam: Assam currently has 14 Lok Sabha, seven Rajya Sabha and 126 Assembly seats.
- Kashmiri Pandit employees approach tribunal against order barring transfer from Valley: The petitioners are among employees recruited under the prime minister’s rehabilitation package of 2008 who have been on strike for more than seven months.
- Pharmaceutical regulatory body to inspect drug manufacturing units countrywide: The development comes more than two months after the World Health Organization issued a global alert for four India-made cough syrups.
- China to drop mandatory quarantine for travellers from January 8: The decision comes despite a spike in cases in the country.