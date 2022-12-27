A look at the top stories of the day:

  1. Maharashtra passes resolution to claim ‘every inch’ of Karnataka’s Marathi-speaking villages: The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alleged that Marathi-speaking citizens have been facing atrocities and discrimination in Karnataka.
  2. Allahabad High Court sets aside OBC quota in urban civic body elections in Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Adityanath said that elections will not be held in the state without providing reservation to the OBCs.
  3. Two complain against Pragya Thakur for asking Hindus to keep weapons at home, police yet to file FIR: At a Hindutva group event in Karnataka, the BJP’s Bhopal MP said that Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack their dignity.
  4. Bombay HC refuses to extend stay on bail for Anil Deshmukh: The High Court had granted bail to the Nationalist Congress Party on December 12, but had stayed the order to allow the CBI to file an appeal.
  5. Elgar Parishad event did not lead to Bhima Koregaon violence, senior police officer tells commission: Provocative speeches at this event, the police claimed, led to large-scale violence the next day.
  6. Indian Coast Guard seizes Pakistani boat carrying ammunition, drugs worth Rs 300 crore: The boat also had 10 Pakistanis on board who were brought to Okha port in Gujarat for investigation.
  7. Election Commission begins delimitation of constituencies in Assam: Assam currently has 14 Lok Sabha, seven Rajya Sabha and 126 Assembly seats.
  8. Kashmiri Pandit employees approach tribunal against order barring transfer from Valley: The petitioners are among employees recruited under the prime minister’s rehabilitation package of 2008 who have been on strike for more than seven months.
  9. Pharmaceutical regulatory body to inspect drug manufacturing units countrywide: The development comes more than two months after the World Health Organization issued a global alert for four India-made cough syrups.
  10. China to drop mandatory quarantine for travellers from January 8: The decision comes despite a spike in cases in the country.